Chilly Again Tonight, Mild Week, Shower Chances this Weekend

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for January 10th:

After a very active few weeks across West Tennessee, finally some quieter weather is coming this week. Lows will hang around 30° and highs will hang around 50° this week. The next chance for showers will be here this weekend and some light snow cannot be ruled out. We will have the latest details and more on the weekend’s system coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies and calm winds will make for another cool night across West Tennessee. Most locations will dip down into the mid 20s but some low 20s will be possible north of Madison County.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY:

We should see plenty of sunshine on both Tuesday and Wednesday with calm winds expected on Tuesday. By Wednesday the winds will shift back to the south and could be a tad breezy at times. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the 40s but the southerly winds should warm temperatures back up into the 50s for Wednesday. Tuesday night lows will fall down into the low 30s and mid 30s are likely on Wednesday night. We will see a few more clouds on Wednesday but should stay dry for the first half of the week.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

A weak front will drift in from the north on Thursday but it is expected to be a dry front. The winds will change from the south to the northwest on Thursday and that will cut off temperatures some. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 50s before the front comes by but drop into the 40s again on Friday. By Friday afternoon the winds will start to come out of the east as high pressure will temporally be moving back in. Lows will drop into the low 30s Thursday night but only fall into the upper 30s Friday night as think clouds will be moving in for the first half of the weekend. The next system could show up Friday night and bring some rain showers with it.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and possibly a wintry mix or a few snow showers could return on Saturday, but as of now, chances for snow accumulations or a big winter storm appear to be quite low. The system will clip us from the north but should have minimal impacts on West Tennessee as it comes by. Highs this weekend will only make it into the mid 40s and Saturday night lows are expected to fall back into the 20s again. The system should move out on Sunday with plenty of sunshine returning on Sunday, but it will still be a bit cold. The winds will be a bit breezy on Saturday and weaken on Sunday but should have a northwest direction to them all weekend long.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022 as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

