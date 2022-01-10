Convicted ex-officer waives parole hearing under plea deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A white former Nashville police officer has waived the right to a parole hearing under a plea deal for fatally shooting a Black man from behind as he fled on foot while holding a gun.

Andrew Delke appeared remotely from jail Monday during a brief initial hearing.

Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick as part of an agreement with prosecutors and received a three-year sentence.

The agreement specifies he won’t pursue parole. However, attorneys on both sides have said Delke will likely serve a year and a half in jail with standard credits.

Hambrick’s mother, Vickie Hambrick, on Monday continued to say the process has been unfair and secretive.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.