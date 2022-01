Graveside service for Ellis Carroll, age 65, will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Deliverance House of Prayer Memorial Gardens in Denmark, TN.

Mr. Carroll died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Carroll will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

