Jackson eyes city-wide upgrades with American Rescue Plan funding

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council is still finalizing where the money from the American Rescue Plan will go.

While there are a few items that still need to be looked over by the council before being finalized, there are several items on the list that will benefit Jacksonians.

Among the items listed in the plan are new body cameras for the Jackson Police Department. The plan is expected to provide 150 cameras for a total of $215,000.

Another section includes several items for Recreation and Parks in the City of Jackson.

Cypress Grove Nature Park will be receiving over $11,000 for a roof for the pavilion, and $120,000 for an elevated boardwalk.

Stella Duncan Park is also receiving over $7,000 for a pavilion roof, and Bemis Mill Park is expected to get $30,000 for a pavilion and tables.

There are several city parks that will be receiving playground equipment, including Malesus Park, Centennial Park and Wallace Road Park.

Both North Park and Kate Campbell Park will receive money for soccer goals as well, for a combined total of $10,000.

The plan is also expected to spend $400,000 for improving sidewalks. This will be beneficial for those driving on the roads as well as pedestrians using the sidewalks.

With Jackson launching the 4-Minute City program to help reduce the amount of time it takes to receive help for cardiac arrest, 100 AEDs have been added to the list for a total of $165,000.

The council plans to meet for a special session Tuesday to further discuss each item listed in the American Rescue Plan.

If you have any comments or concerns about the American Rescue Plan, you can contact the City of Jackson Mayor’s Office here or a city council member here.

For details on how the City of Jackson intends to spend funds from the American Rescue Plan, click here and here.