Mail forwarding program prevents abusers from locating victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — Victims of human trafficking, domestic abuse, stalking and other sexual offenses can now protect their addresses from public record.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett is reminding Tennesseeans about the program in recognition of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

“Safe at Home” is a free mail-forwarding program expanded last year by the Tennessee State Legislature that provides victims with a substitute address.

It can be used in place of your real address when getting a license, registering to vote, or any other government interaction.

As most state and local government records are available to the public under Tennessee law, the program aims to prevent abusers from locating their victims.

The address can be used by anyone in the household, including children, elderly parents and new spouses.

To participate, the first step is completing an application with a local partnering agency.

For more information or to find a partner agency in your community, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call (615) 253-3043.

