Mugshots : Madison County : 01/05/22 – 01/10/22 January 10, 2022

Tammy Webb: Simple domestic assault
Kristy Wingham: Theft of property under $1,000
Akeem Crymes: Criminal trespass
Billy Phipps: Public intoxication
Billy Wade: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license
Brandon Theus: Violation of parole, failure to appear
Brian Rinks: Driving under the influence
Bryan Day: Violation of parole, driving on revoked/suspended license
Dale Wagler: Criminal trespass
Daniel Ferrell: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Deven Jones: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license
Dezarai Jones: Violation of probation
Ernie Kirk: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license
Fontaine Arrowood: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony
Hannah Thomas: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear
Jaquay Echoles: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Jason Stewart: Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault
Justin Tamayo: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, possession of methamphetamine
Kaiya Holder: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution
Keyon Mobley: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony
Marcus Chrisiton: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Matthew Stephenson: Public intoxication
Nicholas Johnson: Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest
Nykela Chalmers: Violation of probation
Shaneilya Williams: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on expired license
Shaqwantons Fuller: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Tallis Croom: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law
Taylor McLemore: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence
Teresa Vincent: Disorderly conduct
Trey Mitchell: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft from building

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/10/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.