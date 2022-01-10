William Wesley “Will” Barnes, Sr., age 86, resident of Rossville, Tennessee and husband of Ellen Harris Barnes, departed this life Friday evening, January 7, 2022 at his home.

Will was born October 19, 1935 in Bassett, Arkansas, the son of the late John Sharp Barnes and Alva Williams Barnes. He was married December 25, 1957 to the former Ellen Harris and began his career serving in the ministry in 1975. He was a very strong man who loved the Lord and everyone knew it. Will was true to the Word of God and walked it every day. He had a special love for his wife, children and grandchildren.

Mr. Barnes is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ellen Barnes; two daughters, Teresa Barnes and Donna Barnes Grounds (Scott); his son, William Wesley Barnes, Jr. (Amanda); two brothers, Jim Barnes (Lois) and Jerry Barnes (Brenda); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service for Mr. Barnes will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.