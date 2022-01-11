WBBJ Staff,
Name: City & State Blaylock Jason PhotoJason R. Blaylock, Memphis, TN
Age: 47
Place of Death: Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee
Date of Death: Sunday, January 9, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 14, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Pastor Pamela Hughes
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: After 11:00 A.M. Friday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: September 17, 1976 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Hunter Smothers, Nicholas Blaylock, Alvin Smothers and Donny Wills
Both Parents Names: Ricky Blaylock, preceded; Patricia Smothers Blaylock, Paris, Tennessee
Brothers: City/State Nicholas Blaylock, Paris, Tennessee

Michael Smothers, preceded
Sisters: City/State Step-sister: Tiffany Mohon Bishop, Paris, Tennessee
Other Relatives: Mr. Blaylock is also survived by uncles, Mike Blaylock, Bryan Gump, Alvin Smothers and Bill Smothers.
Personal Information: Jason was one of God’s “Special Children”. He was a really happy young man who liked swimming and loved people watching. He also enjoyed going to parties at his group home.

 

