|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Jason R. Blaylock, Memphis, TN
|Age:
|47
|Place of Death:
|Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, January 9, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 P.M. Friday, January 14, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Pastor Pamela Hughes
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 11:00 A.M. Friday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 17, 1976 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Hunter Smothers, Nicholas Blaylock, Alvin Smothers and Donny Wills
|Both Parents Names:
|Ricky Blaylock, preceded; Patricia Smothers Blaylock, Paris, Tennessee
|Brothers: City/State
|Nicholas Blaylock, Paris, Tennessee
Michael Smothers, preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Step-sister: Tiffany Mohon Bishop, Paris, Tennessee
|Other Relatives:
|Mr. Blaylock is also survived by uncles, Mike Blaylock, Bryan Gump, Alvin Smothers and Bill Smothers.
|Personal Information:
|Jason was one of God’s “Special Children”. He was a really happy young man who liked swimming and loved people watching. He also enjoyed going to parties at his group home.