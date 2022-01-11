Billy Edward Jones, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at his home in Henderson, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Jones was born in Memphis, TN on March 24, 1952, to the late Mr. Willie Jones and Mrs. Evelyn Sanders Jones. Mr. Billy was generous, kind, funny, faithful, and shared his faith with others. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 44 years: Rebecca B. Jones; and one brother: Ricky Jones.

He is survived by one son: Shaun Jones of Henderson, TN; one daughter: Manisha Lazure of Dyersburg, TN; two brothers: Gwen Jones of AL and Michael Jones of TN; two sisters: Debbie Long (Rodney) and Diane Bledsoe (Hugh) all of Horn Lake, MS; He leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Aaron, Brayden, and Catherine.

The Jones family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

—