Dyer woman accused of TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Dyer woman is being accused of TennCare fraud and theft of services.

Amy Haynes, 45, is said to have failed to report her marriage as well as her and her spouse’s income, according to a news release from the Office of Inspector General.

The release says Haynes was paid over $62,300 in fees and claims.

“The TennCare program is designed to help those who rightfully qualify for benefits,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “OIG strives to ensure that those taking advantage of Tennessee’s Medicaid program will be brought to justice.”

The release says you can report suspected TennCare fraud to 1-800-433-3982 or online.

