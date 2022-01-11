Indiana man arrested in Young Dolph’s death; 2nd man charged

Associated Press,

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man wanted in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in his hometown of Memphis has been captured in Indiana, while another man was indicted on murder charges.

Justin Johnson

Justin Johnson from the US Marshals Service

A grand jury indicted 32-year-old Cornelius Smith on first-degree murder and other charges in Dolph’s death, the Shelby County, Tennessee, District Attorney’s Office said.

Smith was arrested last month on an auto-theft warrant involving the vehicle used in Dolph’s killing.

He’s being held without bond. Separately, the U.S. Marshals Service said 23-year-old Justin Johnson was arrested Tuesday, after a murder warrant was issued for him earlier this month.

Dolph was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular Memphis cookie shop on Nov. 17.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.

Categories: News, Tennessee News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts