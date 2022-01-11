Funeral service for Joe Harold Manley, age 71, will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cerro Gordo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Manley died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his residence.

Visitation for Mr. Manley will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

