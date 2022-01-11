Madison Academic High School opens its doors for classes

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was the first week of operations at the Madison Academic High School.

“We don’t have to worry about leaks and cracks anymore,” said Chad Guthrie, the Principal of Madison Academic High School.

School is officially in session for students and staff, but this time they are in a new location right next door to the University of Memphis Lambuth campus.

“A lot of my staff on our first day with kids yesterday, we had melting snow and ice and stuff, but I probably would’ve got a call Sunday about flooding,” Guthrie said. “We didn’t have to worry about that in our new building. It’s nice, it’s warm, it’s open.”

Those are just a few of the reasons why Guthrie says it was important to change locations.

“I have some kids that were already in this neighborhood coming to school, and now they can walk. They don’t have to cross Highland. We are really wanting to grow our partnership with the University of Memphis. Last semester I think we had 89 students in dual enrollment. We want to increase that as much as we can each year,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie says not much has changed from the old building, but the biggest and most exciting new addition is the fact that they have more labs.

“We had one lab for all four science classes. Each teacher now has their own lab. They don’t have to schedule a time for a lab. Biology lab would have completely different supplies than a chemistry lab, so they don’t have to worry about criss-crossing and contaminating anything,” Guthrie said.

Millie Treadway is a senior at Madison Academic, and she says she is excited to finally see something come to life that has been in the works for the last few years.

“It’s really cool to actually be in the building and be experiencing this thing that, you know, they’ve been talking about forever,” she said. “I would say that as like a student body in general, we’re all just super excited.”

She also says she finds the experience to be a unique and fun way to close her high school chapter.

“Since I only have a semester left, I’m really just excited to finish out my high school experience in a new building with a new opportunity, a new environment. Everything is different,” Treadway said.

Guthrie says students were so excited to see the new school that on Monday, for the first time he’s seen it, students were in the parking lot as early as 6 a.m.

