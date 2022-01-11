Mild & Warmer Through Friday, Potential Winter Storm this Weekend

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for January 11th:

Southerly winds will continue to keep mild and warmer weather around for the next 48 hours. Clouds will increase towards the end of the week and a potential winter storm could impact West Tennessee this weekend. The timing and location of the storm system is still being determined in the Storm Team Weather Center. We have the potential of picking up several inches or snow or just some light snow showers. We will be watching the system closely as it gets closer to the Mid South and you should continue to monitor weather forecasts as the week progresses for the latest information.

TONIGHT/WEDNESDAY:

We should see plenty of sunshine and clear skies on both Tuesday Night and Wednesday with calm winds expected on Tuesday night. By Wednesday the winds will shift back to the south and could be a tad breezy at times. Southerly winds should warm temperatures back up into the 50s for Wednesday. Tuesday night lows will fall down into the low 30s and mid 30s are likely on Wednesday night. We will see a few more clouds on Wednesday but should stay dry for the first half of the week.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

A weak front will drift in from the north on Thursday but it is expected to be a dry front. The winds will change from the south to the northwest on Thursday and that will cut off temperatures some. Highs on Thursday will reach the low to mid 50s before the front comes by but drop into the upper 40s again on Friday. By Friday afternoon the winds will start to come out of the northeast as high pressure will temporally be moving back in. Lows will drop into the low 30s Thursday night but only fall into the mid to upper 30s Friday night as thick clouds will be moving in for the first half of the weekend. The next system could show up Friday night and bring some rain showers with it.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and possibly a wintry mix or a few snow showers could return on Saturday, chances for snow accumulations or a big winter storm is possible, but it is also possible the system missed us completely. We will be keeping an eye on the forecast as the potential winter system gets closer as the week progresses. Stay with WBBJ throughout the week as we fine tune the forecast and build more confidence in what we can expect here in West Tennessee.

Highs this weekend will only make it into the low to mid 40s and Saturday night lows are expected to fall back into the 20s again. The system should move out on Sunday with decreasing clouds by Sunday evening, but it will still be a bit cold. The winds will be a bit breezy on Saturday and weaken on Sunday evening, but we should have a northwest direction to the winds all weekend long.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see another round of winter precipitation this weekend. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022 as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

