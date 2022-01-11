Mr. Danny Collins
Mr. Danny Collins, age 61 of Dyersburg, died Thursday, January 6, 2021. He was born August 27, 1960 in Dyersburg, the son of the late Eugene and Martha (Grugget) Collins. He is survived by one daughter, Tyffani Cox of Knoxville; two sons: Joshua L. Collins of Knoxville, and Jason Collins I of Jackson; one stepson, Jonathan Morris of Hornbeak; five sisters: Lori McCord of Dyersburg, Karen Wilson of Tiptonville, Connie Hilton of Obion, Angelia (Angie) Watson of Rutherford, and Deanna Carter of Ripley, MS; five brothers: Ronnie Collins of Newbern, Johnny Collins of Steele, MO, Billy Lattimer of Dyersburg, Ricky Collins of Collierville, and James Collins of Pontotoc, MS; and eight grandchildren: Austin Kidd, Cameron Kidd, Bryson Kidd, Jason (Drew) Collins II, Joshua V.L. Collins, Jaleb Collins, Melody Collins, and Jemma Collins; two step grandchildren: Aleix Morris, and Jon-Andrew Morris and two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Deborah (Debbie) Lattimer of Dyersburg; one uncle, Gene Grugget of Dyersburg; one grandchild, Javin Collins of Knoxville.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 12 at 1:00 PM at Tatumville Fire Department 1030 Tatumville Rd Newbern, TN 38059. Bro. Mack Daniels will Officiate.