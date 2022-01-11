Mugshots : Madison County : 01/10/22 – 01/11/22 January 11, 2022 WBBJ Staff, 1/7Henry Cox Henry Cox: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Andrus Hall Andrus Hall: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Cord Brown Cord Brown: Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Joel Bond Joel Bond: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Jordan Winston Jordan Winston: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Nicholas Maclin Nicholas Maclin: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Sabrina Greene Sabrina Greene: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter