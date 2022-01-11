Union to host Faith in the Marketplace Feb. 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University is hosting a special guest in February.

The university says its McAfee School of Business will be hosting Frank Harrison for its annual Faith in the Marketplace luncheon.

Union says Harrison has worked in multiple roles, including as CEO of Coca-Cola Consolidated.

“Harrison has a passion for serving God and serving people,” said Jason Garrett, dean for the McAfee School of Business. “Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from someone who has integrated faith in a multi-billion-dollar business, learn steps they can take and build a network of believers who are ready to face the challenge of living their faith in a challenging business world.”

The luncheon will be open to the public, and will be held on Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. in the Carl Grant Events Center.

You can register for the luncheon here.

You can find more information about Harrison here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.