Church and Discovery Park working to preserve contents of cornerstone box

DRESDEN, Tenn.–A church in Dresden and Discovery Park are working together.

Church leaders from Dresden’s First United Methodist Church are working with artifact experts from Discovery Park of America in Union City to open and preserve the contents of a copper, cornerstone box.

The box was discovered during the demolition of the church building, bricked inside a part of the church that was dedicated in 1923.

The building was damaged beyond repair in the tornadoes in December.

Officials with the park say they will open the box in a few weeks to see what remains inside after nearly 100 years.