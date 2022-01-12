Connie Reynolds Parish, age 66, resident of Drummonds, Tennessee and wife of the late Paul Randall “Randy” Parish, departed this life Monday morning, January 10, 2022 at her home.

Connie was born March 21, 1955 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late J.W. Reynolds and Jimmie Belt Reynolds. She was a homemaker throughout her life and loved gardening, working in her yard, and arts and crafts.

Mrs. Parish is survived by two daughters, Barbetta Kelly (Ray) of Drummonds, TN and Tina Brower (Blaine) of Millington, TN; her brother, Terry Reynolds of Drummonds, TN; four grandchildren, Melissa Jones (Nick), Franky Peacock (Tayla), Dylan Brower (Elizabeth) and Katie Duty (Rushun); eleven great-grandchildren, Kiley Peacock, Bailey Peacock, Colton Jones, Madi Brower, Lilli Brower, Evie Somerville, Remi Anthony, Hayden Jones, Ethan Jones, Harrison Jones and Griffin Jones; two nieces, Catrina Reynolds and Vanessa Tanner; and four nephews, Michael Reynolds, Bobby Sherman, Terry Reynolds and Mike Betts.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Thomas and two brothers, Lynn Reynolds and Jerry Corder.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Parish will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Parish will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Darren Sherman, Renaldo Wilkes, Lane Diffie, Michael Johnson, Bradley Arave and Tommy Tanner.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.