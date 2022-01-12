Donald Anthony Morgan, age 65, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his home in Friendship, TN. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Morgan family will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M.

Mr. Morgan was born in Dyersburg, TN on March 25, 1956, to the late Joe Donald Morgan and Euna Chris Lavender Morgan. He was an Industrial Maintenance Engineer for Nordyne of Dyersburg, TN for many years. He enjoyed fishing and loved playing and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one sister: Linda Morgan.

He is survived by his wife of over 45 years: Linda Joan Howell Morgan of Friendship, TN; three sons: Kenneth Morgan (Heather) of Ripley, TN, Kevin Morgan (Brittany Hendrix) of Troy, TN, Kris Morgan of Friendship, TN; two brothers: Robert Morgan of Ridgley, TN, Joe Morgan of Bells, TN; one sister: Lois Howell (Bro. Mike) of Greenfield, TN; He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Audrey, Kayle, Chase, Haley and two great-grandchildren: River and Kendyll.