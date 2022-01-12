Funeral service for Elizabeth Ann Akins, age 66, will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Browns Creek Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Akins died Monday, January 4, 2022 at Crestview Healthcare & Rehab.

Visitation for Mrs. Akins will be Friday, January 14, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home,

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

