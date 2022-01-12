Jackson’s newest ‘Hub City Hero’ announced

JACKSON, Tenn.– The City of Jackson announces the name of the newest ‘Hub City Hero’.

Hannah wall was selected as December’s ‘Hub City Hero’.

Wall graduated from North Side High School in Jackson and is currently a sophomore at Union University, studying pre-med.

She is heavily involved with her church and partners with her father, Madison County Commissioner Jeff Wall for the Jackson-Madison County ‘Trunk-or-Treat’.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says her involvement with the ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ brings joy to many people and that’s exactly what heroes do.