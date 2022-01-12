Funeral service for Joseph W. McKinney, age 54, will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. McKinney died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Forest Cove Nursing and Rehab Center.

Visitation for Mr. McKinney will be Monday, January 17, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

