Lora Anne Burkeens Welch, age 58, resident of Brownsville, Tennessee and wife of the late Johnny Welch, departed this life Monday evening, January 10, 2022 at her home.

Lora was born May 19, 1963 in McNairy County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Lolen Winefield Burkeens and Erma Nell Burkeens. She was employed as a restaurant cook for a number of years and will be remembered for being a loving mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Welch is survived by her daughter, Amanda Welch of Brownsville, TN; her son, Johnny Welch (Alicia) of Brownsville, TN; her sister, Alice Martin (Edward) of Brownsville, TN; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Welch will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. The celebrant will be Jennifer Tilghman of Somerville. A visitation for Mrs. Welch will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

