Mayor Conger recalls accomplishments, looks ahead during State of the City address

JACKSON, Tenn. — City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger delivered his annual State of the City address at this week’s Rotary Club meeting.

Mayor Conger started off his address with the city’s top ten accomplishments of 2021.

“Started our comprehensive plan of restoring our potholer machine, our largest repavement plan we’ve ever done in a single year, our Animal Care Center getting their certification and everything they’ve done to move animal care and the City of Jackson forward,” Mayor Conger said.

Although this year was challenging, Conger says during this time he’s learned a few tips throughout the year.

“If I have learned nothing at this time as Mayor during COVID, it’s I will no longer say ‘I will never do that,’ I will no longer say ‘this is what it’s going to be here on out.’ We have to be flexible, nimble, be able to pivot, be able to change.”

Although there have been many positives for the City during 2021, Mayor Conger says there’s more work to be done.

“I’m excited that we’re going to finish the Animal Care Center this year, we’ll start the completion of the construction, supply lines and labor force, and then starting the senior citizen centers.”

Conger says the city has $2.5 million set aside for a senior center. After hearing one senior’s experience with a center, he says he hopes can provide a place for those who need it.

“Through my travels with United Way throughout West Tennessee in the 14 counties, just the conversations, not only with people now, but people when I was campaigning that need for a place for our seniors to go to have that recreation opportunity social opportunity.”

Aside from the center, Conger says there will be new technology coming in for the Jackson Police Department as well as community events.

“It’s not all technology too, we’re looking at more community events, I think Chief Corley wants to do specific instead of department-wide, like each officer will probably do so much community ordinance events and service things like that.”

It’s only the first month of the year and Conger says he and his team will work diligently to achieve nearly all of their goals.

“We still have to be able to constantly evaluate how we’re doing things, how we’re providing services, how we’re spending dollars, a constant of evaluation and reevaluation to better serve people.”

