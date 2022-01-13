Animal Rescue Corps announces rescue of dozens of animals in Gibson County
TRENTON, Tenn.–An announcement from the Animal Rescue Corps.
According to the ARC, more than 35 animals.. 10 dogs and more than 27 cats were rescued from desperate conditions early Thursday from a property in Trenton.
Officials say the owner died and the family could not find a humane solution, so the animals were surrendered to ARC.
ARC has transported all of the animals to their rescue operation center in Lebanon, in middle Tennessee.
Each animal is receiving a thorough veterinary exam, vaccinations and medical treatments.