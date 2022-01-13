Billy Joe Smith
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Billy Joe Smith, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|85
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, January 12, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Place of Funeral:
|His body is to be cremated and a private family celebration will be planned for a later date.
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Place of Burial:
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|July 3, 1936 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|Joe Henry Smith and Grace Thompson Smith, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Nancy Webb Smith, Paris, Tennessee; married: August 13, 1960
|Daughters: City/State
|Shannon (Ronnie) French, Springville, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Michael Joe Smith, Paris, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Ira Faye Collins, Texas
|Brothers: City/State
|Henry Miller Smith, preceded
Guy (Sandra) Smith, Paris, Tennessee
|Grandchildren:
|Evan Smith, Leslie Smith, and Dillon French, all survive
Zachary French, preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Former daughter-in-law: Kim E. Smith, Thompson Station, Tennessee
|Personal Information:
|Billy Joe was a Christian by faith. He was a family man who loved his family and most especially his grandchildren. He worked and retired from Holley Carburetor formerly of Paris. Billy Joe was a longtime active member of the Masons and the Shriners.