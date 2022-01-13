Billy Joe Smith

Name: City & State Smith Billy JoeBilly Joe Smith, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 85
Place of Death: Henry County Healthcare Center
Date of Death: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Funeral Time/Day:
Place of Funeral: His body is to be cremated and a private family celebration will be planned for a later date.
Minister/Celebrant:
Place of Burial:
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: July 3, 1936 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names: Joe Henry Smith and Grace Thompson Smith, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Nancy Webb Smith, Paris, Tennessee; married: August 13, 1960
Daughters: City/State Shannon (Ronnie) French, Springville, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Michael Joe Smith, Paris, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Ira Faye Collins, Texas
Brothers: City/State Henry Miller Smith, preceded

Guy (Sandra) Smith, Paris, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Evan Smith, Leslie Smith, and Dillon French, all survive

Zachary French, preceded
Other Relatives: Former daughter-in-law: Kim E. Smith, Thompson Station, Tennessee
Personal Information: Billy Joe was a Christian by faith. He was a family man who loved his family and most especially his grandchildren. He worked and retired from Holley Carburetor formerly of Paris. Billy Joe was a longtime active member of the Masons and the Shriners.

 

