Patricia Ann Glover Oliver, age 51, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, January 13, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Patricia was born March 20, 1970 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Herman Eugene Glover, Jr. and Sherry Ann Mills Glover. She received her education in the Fayette County School System and was of the Baptist faith. She was a homemaker throughout her life and loved being with her children and grandchildren. Playing the lottery was a favorite pastime.

Ms. Oliver is survived by her daughter, Haily Oliver of Somerville, TN; two sons, Charles Oliver III of Somerville, TN and Jason Oliver of Montana; her sister, Stacey Skelton (Randy) of Somerville, TN; five grandchildren; and her companion, Daniel Johnson of Somerville, TN.

A private interment for Mrs. Oliver will be in the Perry Cemetery at Laconia, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.