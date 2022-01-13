Robbie Mae Buckley, 94, of Paris, TN died Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at her home at Charter Senior Living of Paris.

She was born August 7, 1927, in Henry County, TN to the late Marion Albritton Buckley and Shellie Stephens Buckley. Robbie is survived by several nieces and nephews: Janet Claborn, Steve Buckley, and Darrell Buckley in Texas; Carol Webster in Nevada; Nedra Blankenship in Paris; Tommy Paschall in Kentucky and Ken Lowry in North Carolina. She was preceded in death by one brother, James F. Buckley, three sisters, Dollie Paschall, Elna Raye Buckley, and Carnell Lowry, and one nephew, Larry Buckley.

Robbie was a longtime employee of Holley Carburetor in Paris. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and hosting friends and family in her home, along with her sister Elna Raye. She and Elna Raye were very active in buying and renovating real estate properties in Paris.

Miss Buckley was a longtime member of the East Wood St. Church of Christ.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 am with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington St. Paris, TN 38242 on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.