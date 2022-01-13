TDOT shares preparations for ice, snow ahead of inclement weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee could possibly see more snow in this weekend’s forecast, and crews are monitoring the weather to make sure they are well prepared for what might come.

“We have a relationship with the National Weather Service and we just met with them this morning, so they kind of help us determine how we want to prepare for these weather events,” said TDOT’s Nichole Lawrence.

Last week, Jackson saw up to 3.5 inches of snow, and although it’s unclear of how much we could potentially receive this round, TDOT crews are already doing their routinely preparations.

“Currently we’re checking our equipment, changing out any snow blades that need to be changed out, filling up trucks with the salt and the salt brine, making sure those tankers are full,” Lawrence said.

Just in Madison and surrounding counties alone, TDOT used up to 300,00 gallons of brine for roadways.

“When the event is here we usually use a salt to allow it to absorb into anything that is accumulated on the highway, and then go back with maybe some salt brine, maybe we’ll add some calcium chloride or some magic salt in there.”

And if this weekend’s weather does bring heavy snowfall, the safest thing you can do is stay at home.

“Just watch your road conditions, you can call 511, you can get on our SmartWay map and check road conditions there as well, and just plan ahead,” said Lawrence. “And I think our best advice is to always stay in if you don’t have to be out.”

Stay up to date on the latest forecast with the WBBJ Weather app, available on iTunes and in the Google Play Store.

