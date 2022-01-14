Harold Ray Johnson, age 81, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Oakview Memorial Park in Alamo, TN, with Bro.

Mr. Harold was born on August 1, 1940, in Brownsville, TN to the late James Johnson and Ivy Mosier Winbush. He worked as a Lead Supervisor at Pictsweet Foods of Bells. Mr. Harold loved hunting, especially rabbit and coon. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife of over 48 years: Barbara Hudson Johnson; one son: Galen Johnson; one brother: Howard Johnson; And his beloved fur baby “Slinky”.