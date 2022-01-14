Kathy Lee Swift
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Kathy Lee Swift, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|64
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, January 13, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Her body is to be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 21, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois
|Both Parents Names:
|Joseph T. Swift and Nola McGregor Swift, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Gregory Jones, Georgia
|Sons: City/State
|Casey Garrison, Paris, Tennessee
Joseph (Amber) Murphy, Lafayette, Georgia
|Sisters: City/State
|Brenda (Kenneth) Brinegar, Sandwich, Illinois
Charlotte (Ron) Dwyer, Mountain Home, Arkansas
Dory (James) Martin, Aurora, Illinois
Sandra Fredrick, Springville, Tennessee
Wendy Garrison and Sharon Swift, both preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Joe (Pam) Swift, Jr., Mountain Home, Arkansas
Timothy Swift, Paris, Tennessee
Michael McGregor, Aurora, Illinois
|Grandchildren:
|Aubree Leann Murphy, Vanessa Garrison, Ethan Garrison, Evan Garrison, Benjamin Garrison, and Alexis Garrison
|Other Relatives:
|Good friend: Maggie Quinlan, preceded
|Personal Information:
|Ms. Swift was a member of Thompson Creek Baptist Church. She was known by family to be a great cook who loved her family and loved life. Kathy was also remembered to be a spunky lady who would lend a hand or come to the rescue of a total stranger.