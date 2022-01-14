Kathy Lee Swift

Name: City & State Kathy Lee Swift, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 64
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Thursday, January 13, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: Her body is to be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Date/Place of Birth: November 21, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois
Both Parents Names: Joseph T. Swift and Nola McGregor Swift, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Gregory Jones, Georgia
Sons: City/State Casey Garrison, Paris, Tennessee

Joseph (Amber) Murphy, Lafayette, Georgia
Sisters: City/State Brenda (Kenneth) Brinegar, Sandwich, Illinois

Charlotte (Ron) Dwyer, Mountain Home, Arkansas

Dory (James) Martin, Aurora, Illinois

Sandra Fredrick, Springville, Tennessee

Wendy Garrison and Sharon Swift, both preceded
Brothers: City/State Joe (Pam) Swift, Jr., Mountain Home, Arkansas

Timothy Swift, Paris, Tennessee

Michael McGregor, Aurora, Illinois
Grandchildren: Aubree Leann Murphy, Vanessa Garrison, Ethan Garrison, Evan Garrison, Benjamin Garrison, and Alexis Garrison
Other Relatives: Good friend: Maggie Quinlan, preceded
Personal Information: Ms. Swift was a member of Thompson Creek Baptist Church. She was known by family to be a great cook who loved her family and loved life. Kathy was also remembered to be a spunky lady who would lend a hand or come to the rescue of a total stranger.

 

