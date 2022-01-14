Mugshots : Madison County : 01/13/22 – 01/14/22 January 14, 2022 WBBJ Staff, 1/13Ella Hayes Ella Hayes: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Antwan Matthews Antwan Matthews: Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Dennis Vann Dennis Vann: Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Hunter Johnson Hunter Johnson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Jullion Culps Jullion Culps: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Phillip Riggs Phillip Riggs: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Rodney Arnold Rodney Arnold: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Ronnie Hopkins Ronnie Hopkins: Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Shaiquanda Brown Shaiquanda Brown: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Tashara Johnson Tashara Johnson: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Tavius Wilson Tavius Wilson: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Thomas Simmons Thomas Simmons: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Timothy Kail Timothy Kail: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/14/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter