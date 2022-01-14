Mugshots : Madison County : 01/13/22 – 01/14/22

1/13 Ella Hayes Ella Hayes: Violation of community corrections

2/13 Antwan Matthews Antwan Matthews: Violation of conditions of community supervision

3/13 Dennis Vann Dennis Vann: Contempt of court

4/13 Hunter Johnson Hunter Johnson: Failure to appear

5/13 Jullion Culps Jullion Culps: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



6/13 Phillip Riggs Phillip Riggs: Criminal trespass

7/13 Rodney Arnold Rodney Arnold: Violation of probation

8/13 Ronnie Hopkins Ronnie Hopkins: Contempt of court

9/13 Shaiquanda Brown Shaiquanda Brown: Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/13 Tashara Johnson Tashara Johnson: Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/13 Tavius Wilson Tavius Wilson: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

12/13 Thomas Simmons Thomas Simmons: Violation of community corrections

13/13 Timothy Kail Timothy Kail: Violation of probation



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/14/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.