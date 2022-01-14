Nancy Jane Guthrie Billingsley, age 69, resident of Bolivar, Tennessee and wife of the late Steven Monroe Billingsley, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, January 11, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Nancy was born March 2, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late John Robert Guthrie and Dorthy Jewell Perry Guthrie. She was a 1971 graduate of Trezevant High School in Memphis and was a fashion model in earlier years. She was a devoted member of the Oral Roberts Abundant Life Prayer Group and was always praying for others. Some of the organizations Nancy donated to were The 700 Club, The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, Jerusalem Prayer Team International (Dr. Mike Evans), Friends of Zion Ministry and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Nancy met the love of her life, Steven Monroe Billingsley, in June of 1976 at First United Methodist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee and they were married there on October 17, 1976 by Wilson E. Jones M.G. Her pride and joy were Jesus, her husband and her only son, Christopher, who she trained in the ways of the Lord, Jesus. Mr. Billingsley preceded her in death on March 9, 2020.

Mrs. Billingsley enjoyed collecting Precious Moments, Beauty & The Beast and Disney figurines, Thomas Kinkade paintings and dolls, the flowers in her yard and buying clothes for other children. She loved her cat, Garfield, butterflies, feeding the hummingbirds and talking on the phone with many of her friends, especially Phyllis Gatewood and Vernon Moore. Mrs. Billingsley lost twins during a miscarriage, thought about them often and so looked forward to seeing them again.

Mrs. Billingsley is survived by her son, Christopher Monroe K. Billingsley of Bolivar, TN and two sisters, Patsy Sue Wheelis (Charles) of Memphis, TN and Dorthy Allen (Ken) of Memphis, TN.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Billingsley will be at 2 P.M. Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Billingsley will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817.

