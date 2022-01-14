Tennessee county ends for-profit probation, waives debts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Middle Tennessee county can no longer require misdemeanor probationers to pay the cost of their supervision under a consent decree signed by a federal judge on Thursday.

In addition to ending so-called “user-funded probation,” Giles County has agreed to waive all past debts for anyone with a misdemeanor conviction.

And the county has agreed to recall all outstanding warrants for violations of misdemeanor probation.

The decree settles a case filed in 2018 that accused Giles County and for-profit probation companies of using the threat of jail to squeeze money out of indigent offenders.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.