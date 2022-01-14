Winter Storm Watch Effect For Saturday Evening & Sunday

Friday Afternoon Forecast Update for January 14th:

*Winter Storm Watch In Effect From Saturday Evening Through Sunday Afternoon*

Heavy rain will transition over to snow quickly Saturday after the sun goes down across West Tennessee. Significant snow amounts are likely for some of us. The timing and location of the highest amounts forecast could change over the next 24 hours as the system gets closer. But confidence is high that most if not all of West Tennessee with see accumulating snowfall by Sunday morning. We are getting the latest in and will have updates at 5 and 6.

TODAY:

Clouds will increase for today with highs topping out around 52 and light east winds. A few showers possible late tonight with lows in the upper 30’s.

SCENARIO B:

Additional outlooks based on some of the current runs concerning possible accumulations. The main thing is to be prepared as this system has the potential for big accumulations in the viewing area heavier than we saw with the last event. **Some model runs have indicated 10 inches possible along the I-40 Corridor. We’ll have a better handle on totals as we continue to get closer and the system continues to develop.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers in the morning and afternoon will turn to a wintry mix and then snow showers will return by Saturday evening/night across West Tennessee. All snow is expected Saturday night into the day on Sunday. Chances for significant snow accumulations or a big winter storm is expected, but it is also possible the system bring minimal impacts to West Tennessee depending on where the low sets up, how fast the rain turns to snow, and when the system moves out.

There are a couple of scenarios that could pop up depending on where the low pressure sets up. If it sets up further north, the heaviest snow will be north of Jackson.

If the low sets up further south, the heaviest snow will be south of Jackson.

Depending on which scenario occurs across the area, could be the difference between you seeing and inch of snow, or even as much as 10 inches. We will be keeping an eye on the forecast as the potential winter system gets closer as the week progresses. Stay with WBBJ throughout the week as we fine tune the forecast and build more confidence in what we can expect here in West Tennessee. Forecast models are still working on the timing and strength of the system.

Highs this weekend will only make it into the low to low to mid 40s Saturday and Saturday night lows are expected to fall back into the upper 20s again. The system should move out late Sunday with decreasing clouds by Monday morning, but it will get a bit cold Sunday night as well with lows falling back down near 20°. The winds will be a bit breezy on Saturday and weaken Sunday night, but we should have a northwest direction to the winds all weekend long.

