12 Tennessee counties hit by tornadoes to get federal aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say residents in 12 Tennessee counties qualify to receive aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s individual assistance program due to tornadoes that hit on Dec. 10.

Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement on Friday that President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the counties of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson.

Individuals in the 12 counties can apply now for direct assistance for things including rent, home repairs and the replacement of personal property.

Lee says officials will continue to help Tennessee residents find resources to help them recover.

