4 women shot, wounded in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say four women were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in East Tennessee.

News outlets cited a statement from Knoxville Police in reporting that two of the victims suffered serious wounds and two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the women were shot while in a car parked in East Knoxville and then drove to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

No suspects had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were continuing to investigate and asked anyone with information to contact detectives.

