Local organization hosts 13th annual fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Dream Center is hosting their annual fundraiser for women and families involved with the center.

“We are so excited because every dollar that’s going to be raised tonight is going to help women and their children who are homeless and we are also here teaching about Jesus Christ and so, we just lift up his name and give glory to him,” says the Dream center capital campaign manager, Stephanie Laffoon.

Guests got to place a number of bids on several items donated to the center like gift cards, jewelry, art and more.

“We are raising money to keep the lights on, keep the building up and do all of those things that are not fun or interesting to talk about but, have to be done, the things that you have to have, we are also raising money for our capital campaign to build our new building,” says Laffoon.

The center plans on entering phase one of their new location this spring, catering to more than 125 women and families.

“We’ll have the permanent space and permanent building and we’re just excited you know, a lot of the times we spend money on things like fixing the heat or fixing the air conditioning or fixing something that in a new building, it will be something we won’t have to worry about as much,” Laffoon says.

Although tonight was all about the Dream Center, guests also got to enjoy a live performance from The Oak Ridge Boys.

“Changing lives and you’ll see some of these ladies have not been in the Dream Center for six to eight years and they’re still coming back to serve because this is their family,” says Executive Director, Gail Gustafson.

After having to cancel their fundraiser last year, the Dream Center is grateful for those who attended.