Pet of the Week: Chloe

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Chloe!

Chloe is a spunky 5-year-old, who is 13 lbs, half saber tooth, half Pomeranian, and ALL LOVE!

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









She loves to be with her person and will keep you on your toes.

Chloe is an absolute foodie! But ham and scrambled eggs are her favorite treat.

She prefers to sleep at the foot of the bed but finds big dog beds just as comfy. And they give her all the room to stretch out.

Chloe is good with other dogs and kids. She is up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed, micro-chipped, and heart-worm negative!

She is house and kennel trained, but refuses to potty in the rain.

We are looking for an active household with older children for her and a fenced backyard. She has lead her foster parents on some unexpected adventures!

If you’re looking for a BIG PERSONALITY in a tiny, fuzzy, toothy body, you’ve found your girl!

For more information on Chloe or our other available animals, please call (731) 313-7778, visit our website Herohoundrescue.org, or find us on Facebook at Hero West Rescue!