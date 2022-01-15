Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish has been charged with driving under the influence in Georgia.

Peachtree City Police responded to a 911 call about 2:30 a.m. Friday regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway.

Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers says in a news release that an officer stopped a vehicle matching the caller’s description as it pulled into the yard of a residence.

Haddish posted $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail.

