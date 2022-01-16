Police search for 3 teens who escaped detention facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say they are searching for three teens who escaped from a detention facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that the group of teens reportedly overpowered a guard at the Youth Opportunity juvenile detention facility Saturday night and left on foot.

A fourth teen who escaped was located early Sunday at a nearby store and taken into custody.

Police said the three still missing are ages 15, 16, and 17 and are from different areas of the state.

They were wearing blue sweatpants and gray T-shirts provided by the facility.

Police said anyone with information on their location should contact authorities.