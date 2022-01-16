Warming Temperatures Leave Very Little Snowfall Accumulation Across West Tennessee Sunday

Weather Update – Sunday, January 16, 2022 – 6:15 PM

TODAY:

Snow showers were expected to fall across parts of West Tennessee last night and into this morning but warm temperatures held onto rain showers instead. This left us with quite a bit less of snowfall accumulation and more rain. Jackson picked up 0.5″ of rain today, and using the 10:1 snowfall ratio, this would have given us 5″ of snowfall with the correct temperatures which was well within the forecasted region. Now, temperatures continue to climb into the upper 30’s, melting any snow that did make it to the ground. Overnight, freezing temperatures will return, causing for some black ice concerns in the morning with any remaining snowfall.

TOMORROW:

By Monday morning, a few clouds could be seen but should gradually decrease by the afternoon. Highs should remain in the lower 40’s and drop into the mid 20’s overnight with partly clear skies. Another windy day will be ahead for us, giving us wind chills in the 20’s and 30’s throughout the day.

THIS WEEK:

By Monday morning, a few clouds could be seen but should gradually decrease by the afternoon. Highs should remain in the lower 40’s and drop into the mid 20’s overnight with clear skies. Tuesday is warmer with southerly flow returning. Clouds return with highs in the lower 50’s. Lows should remain in the upper 30’s overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Highs remain in the 50’s by Wednesday but winds are picking back up. Showers are possible Wednesday morning and could last into the evening. Lows in the 20’s could lead to a few flurries by Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon however, highs should remain in the upper 30’s. Lows are in the teens with cloudy skies still continuing.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Friday, sunshine return but temperatures do not reach out of freezing, with highs in the lower 30’s. Lows return to the teens Friday evening but warm up into the mid 30’s by Saturday. Southerly flow return Saturday evening, bringing a warmer and sunnier day in store by Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com