A Look At Totals And Warmer Weather Ahead

Weather Update – Monday, January 17, 2022 – 6:45 AM

Snow showers continued into early noon yesterday mainly south of I-40 and totals were tapered back due to temperatures being an average of about 1 degree to warm to have larger accumulations. About 1 degree was the difference in what would have been much more of the precipitation falling as snow. Either way, many locations did get between 1 and 3 inches reported throughout the day yesterday.

A look at totals based on reports that continue to come in from Sunday’s snow. Heavier bands of snow moved through south of I-40 as slightly colder air came in allowing for higher totals in these areas.

TODAY:

We’ll start off around freezing this morning with cloudy skies and brisk northwest winds. Windchills will be in the teens so bundle up! A mix of clouds and sunshine by the afternoon with highs ranging form 38 to 41.

TOMORROW:

We’ll start off in the upper 20’s under mostly clear skies followed by a warmup into the low 50’s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail under a milder day.

THIS WEEK:

Our next chance of rain comes in on Wednesday and rain could be heavy at times late morning into mid afternoon, Highs on Wednesday in the lower 50’s. Cold air should come in just in time to change some of the rain over to a wintry mix by dark. A return to the cold to follow with a dry pattern into the weekend.

A short lived warmup into the day Wednesday as we return to colder temperatures Wednesday night. Some of the leftover rain changes to light sleet and snow before tapering off Late Wednesday night. We’ll start of in the upper teens on Thursday with highs in the upper 30’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Friday, sunshine return but temperatures do not reach out of freezing, with highs in the lower 30’s. Lows return to the teens Friday evening but warm up into the mid 30’s by Saturday. Southerly flow return Saturday evening, bringing a warmer and sunnier day in store by Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Brian Davis

StormTeam 7 Meteorologist