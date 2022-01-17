Black Tie & Boxing returning to Jackson this Saturday

Kyle Peppers,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Credit Union will present the fifth year of Black Tie & Boxing at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

blacktieandboxing.com

The event combines a black-tie dinner with a series of MMA and kickboxing matches, in an effort to raise money to fight type one diabetes.

Guests can enjoy their meals while watching fighters from all around the Mid-South duke it out.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 22. Doors for general admission will open at 6:30 p.m., with fights beginning at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $35, or at the door for $45.

All proceeds will go directly to the Tennessee Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

