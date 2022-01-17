Car catches fire along Highway 45 Bypass

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire Monday night along the Highway 45 Bypass.

According to first responders, a woman was driving the car when it caught on fire.

The woman does not know why or how the car caught on fire.

First responders say there are no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air for details.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.