Charles R. Pierce, Sr., age 81, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and

husband of the late Carol Diane Gray Pierce, departed this life Sunday

morning, January 16, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Charles was born June 5, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late

George H. Pierce and Elsie Lucille Hess Pierce. He was married March 27,

1964 to the former Carol Diane Gray and she preceded him in death on

August 6, 2005. He was employed as an insulator for 35 years and was a

member of Local #90 in Memphis before his retirement.

Charles was a member of Oakland Church of Christ and everyone who

knew him will miss his unique perspective of life. In earlier years, he

enjoyed golfing and softball and in later years, enjoyed painting, bass

fishing and NASCAR with Jeff Gordon (#24 for DuPont Chevrolet). He had

a special love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Pierce is survived by his daughter, Nicole Biggs (John) of Lakeland,

TN; two sons, Charles R. Pierce, Jr. of Oakland, TN and Kelly Pierce (Amy)

of Rossville, TN; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In

addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother,

Bill Pierce.

Graveside Services for Mr. Pierce will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, January

20, 2022 at Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A

visitation for Mr. Pierce will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, January

20, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to any breast cancer

research fund of the donor’s choice.

