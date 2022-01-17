China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is calling for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and says his country would send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries.

In a speech Monday at a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum, he also urged other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” in a veiled swipe at the United States.

Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi both touted their efforts to combat climate change.

Both are big users of coal, which U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ratcheted up his concerns about in a call for “real climate action in developing countries.”

