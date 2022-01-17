Disaster assistance now available to Tennessee tornado survivors
JACKSON, Tenn. — On January 14, President Biden declared a major federal disaster for the deadly tornado outbreak that affected Tennesseans in December.
As a result, FEMA has now made disaster assistance available to affected homeowners and renters in the following counties:
- Cheatham
- Davidson
- Dickson
- Gibson
- Henderson
- Henry
- Lake
- Obion
- Stewart
- Sumner
- Weakley
- Wilson
To apply, call FEMA at (800) 621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. seven days a week. You can also access the application via the FEMA App or online here.
According to a news release, disaster assistance may include help with temporary housing, home repairs, medical expenses and more.
