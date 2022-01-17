Disaster assistance now available to Tennessee tornado survivors

JACKSON, Tenn. — On January 14, President Biden declared a major federal disaster for the deadly tornado outbreak that affected Tennesseans in December.

As a result, FEMA has now made disaster assistance available to affected homeowners and renters in the following counties:

Cheatham

Davidson

Dickson

Gibson

Henderson

Henry

Lake

Obion

Stewart

Sumner

Weakley

Wilson

To apply, call FEMA at (800) 621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. seven days a week. You can also access the application via the FEMA App or online here.

According to a news release, disaster assistance may include help with temporary housing, home repairs, medical expenses and more.

