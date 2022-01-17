Finish the FAFSA Week promotes steps to higher education

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ahead of the Feb. 1 deadline to qualify for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship, the state is promoting Finish the FAFSA Week.

It’s a statewide push to encourage more high school seniors to apply as Tennessee’s completion rate for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid dropped in 2021.

Troy Grant, the Senior Director of College Access at the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, says the FAFSA is the first step for students to get money for college.

“It unlocks the doors if you’re a Tennessee Promise applicant to tuition free college. Students may be eligible for up to $6,500 a year in federal aid. There’s a lot of state aid that requires you to fill out the FAFSA,” Grant said.

You can find a step-by-step FAFSA-filing guide and videos here, and more on helping schools raise FAFSA completion numbers here.

